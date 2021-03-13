The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office commended the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West Aids to Navigation Team, led by Chief Jessica Guidroz, for recently lending a hand at the Animal Farm by repainting the grazing yard fence.
“I’d like to give a big shoutout to our friends and partners with the U.S. Coast Guard for lending us a hand and completing this beautification project at our Animal Farm,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Farmer Jeanne does a wonderful job caring for these animals, but it’s also nice to know we have brothers and sisters in the law enforcement community ready and willing to jump in. The fence looks great.”
The Animal Farm is temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office will make an announcement when it reopens.