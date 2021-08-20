Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, Maj. Tim Age, Capt. Jon Crane, Accreditation Specialist Mary Valdez, Sgt. Alvarez Rice and American Correctional Association Commissioners pose with others for a picture on Saturday after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Department received its re-accreditation.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections received re-accreditation from the American Correctional Association, a national corrections accreditation program. The Sheriff’s Office is professionally accredited by five separate accreditation agencies. The process for any professional accreditation is extremely difficult and requires extensive preparation, many inspections — both internal and by the accreditation agency itself — and a level of professionalism that is not easily achieved. Accreditation requires an agency to adhere to exacting standards in hundreds of different areas, including operations, record keeping, finance, equipment, training and many others.
