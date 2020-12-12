A site-based assessment team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) has reviewed the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Bureau Law Enforcement policy and procedures, management, operations and support services and has recommended reaccreditation. The Sheriff’s Office currently holds a Gold Standard Award, the highest CALEA standard.
The assessment team noted the Sheriff’s Office has seamlessly woven it’s community outreach with crime prevention programs in a manner that is a model for other agencies. The assessment team interviewed members of the Sheriff’s Office, community leaders and citizens. The team told Sheriff Rick Ramsay and his command staff this week that those community policing efforts are extraordinarily effective and demonstrates best practices in law enforcement.
The Sheriff’s Office has to comply with 374 standards in order to retain accredited status. Accreditation is for four years, during which the Sheriff’s Office must submit annual reports, and participate in annual remote web-based file reviews attesting continued compliance with those standards under which the Sheriff’s Office was initially accredited.