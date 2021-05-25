The City of Key West’s Code Compliance Department will begin enforcement of the sidewalk café permit ordinance beginning in two phases.
The first phase will ensure that food service establishments that want to place tables and chairs on city sidewalks have completed and submitted the application to the city’s Planning Department ensuring that the requirements for insurance and ADA have been met, according to the city. The second phase will ensure that the additional seats will be paid for starting Oct. 1.
Permit applications are available on the city’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.