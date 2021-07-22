Sorry, an error occurred.
The City of Key West is continuing testing sewer lines with smoke.
The City of Key West reminds people that crews will be using smoke to test all over the island for the next several weeks.
The test consists of forcing safe, vegetable oil derived smoke into the sewer lines and observing where it escapes in order to determine any location of leaks or defects.
Odorless and safe, the smoke leaves no residuals or stains and has no adverse effects on people, plants, or animals.
The smoke will be visible coming out of manholes and sewer vent stacks on rooftops. It should not come into buildings.