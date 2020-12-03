Snook season now closed

Angler Action Foundation Executive Director Brett Fitzgerald reminds people to follow snook rules.

 Photo provided by Angler Action Foundation

The recreational harvest season for snook closed in most state and all federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, on Dec. 1 and will reopen to harvest March 1.

Season closures are designed to help protect snook during vulnerable times such as cold weather.

For information on snook, visit http://www.MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook.” Improve data and report catches on the Angler Action Foundation iAngler app at http://AnglerActionFoundation.com.

