The recreational harvest season for snook closed in most state and all federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, on Dec. 1 and will reopen to harvest March 1.
Season closures are designed to help protect snook during vulnerable times such as cold weather.
For information on snook, visit http://www.MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook.” Improve data and report catches on the Angler Action Foundation iAngler app at http://AnglerActionFoundation.com.