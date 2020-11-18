SOS is calling for “All Hands on Deck” for its virtual fundraiser, which makes it easy to give and fun to win.
Through the online store, participants can donate to receive raffle entries for drawings of various prizes and experiences such as art, jewelry, hotel stays and the grand prize is a trip to Aruba! To enter, follow the link https://bit.ly/3eEjIxl or go to the website at http://www.sosfoundation.org to donate.
The mission of the SOS Foundation is to provide goods and services to the indigent and underprivileged residents of Monroe County. SOS is depending on the generous support from the community, which includes this annual fundraiser.