The SOS Foundation will host a Summer BreakSpot Spike Event in collaboration with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on Friday, June 23.

This event will feature a DJ, games, activities, and lunch for any attendee who is 18 or younger. The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St., Key West.

