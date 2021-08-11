The Stock Island Association will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, and will discuss Oxitec genetically modified mosquitoes program.

The meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bernstein Park and the guest speaker will be Florida Keys Environmental Coalition Executive Director Barry Wray will be the speaker.

The coalition has been opposed to Oxitec’s plan, citing a lack of peer-reviewed science.

tohara@keysnews.com