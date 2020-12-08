The Stock Island Association will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight, Dec. 8.
The meeting will be held virtually and a link to participating in the meeting can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8048391342. The password is 804 839 1342.
People can also participate by calling 301-715-8592 or 804-839-1342.
The Stock Island Association was formed earlier this year to establish the needs of the residents of Stock Island and bring more attention to those needs to government officials and Monroe County Commissioners.