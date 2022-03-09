The Stock Island Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight, Feb. 10, at Bernstein Park.
The meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and the group will discuss land development and other issues that pertain to Stock Island.
The Stock Island Association is an action group with the goal to organize, educate and strengthen the community of Stock Island.
Find the association on Facebook, Stock Island Association.
