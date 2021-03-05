Coral Shores High School 10th-grader Josh Dionne is the first student in Monroe County to earn the prestigious Microsoft Office Specialist Certification for the 2020-2021 school year.
Monroe Computes recently announce it was doubling its incentives from $250 to $500 to reward all students who excel in AP Computer Science or attain the Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) certification.
Monroe Computes is making extra funding available to reward the students who earn the MOS industry certificate or pass the AP Computer Science exam (with requirements) through the end of the school year.