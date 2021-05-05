Key West High School student Monty Van Staden enjoyed lunch with Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg last week.
Chief Brandenburg had donated a “Lunch with the Chief” gift certificate in support of a local non-profit raffle.
The generous winner of the raffle decided to donate the lunch to a student. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, then worked with Keys to Be the Change’s Heidi Golightly to choose a student who would most enjoy talking with Chief Brandenburg over lunch. Monty was also treated to a ride on the police boat.