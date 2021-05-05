Lunch with Chief

Monty Van Staden rides police boat with Chief Sean Brandenburg, Capt. JR Torres, Lt. Dave Black, and Officer Nick Revorado.

 Timothy O'Hara

Key West High School student Monty Van Staden enjoyed lunch with Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg last week.

Chief Brandenburg had donated a “Lunch with the Chief” gift certificate in support of a local non-profit raffle.

The generous winner of the raffle decided to donate the lunch to a student. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, then worked with Keys to Be the Change’s Heidi Golightly to choose a student who would most enjoy talking with Chief Brandenburg over lunch. Monty was also treated to a ride on the police boat.