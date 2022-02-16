Sixth-grade students in Aimee Gilman’s computer classes at Plantation Key School recently received hundreds of dollars in gift cards from Monroe Computes for earning industry certifications in their Information Communicating Technology (ICT) Digital Tools program.
Monroe County School District Information Technology students earned more than $34,000 in cash incentives from Monroe Computes for completing IT industry certifications during the first and second quarter of the school year, tripling last year’s first semester total of $11,000.
The program has provided the incentives, which range from $50 to $500 depending on the difficulty of the certification exam for the past seven years. In addition to the industry certification exam incentives, Monroe Computes also awards students with $250 awards for passing Advance Placement Computer Science end of course exams. The foundation recently switched from checks to Visa gift cards to ensure that students had immediate access to their prizes.
Monroe Computes has pledged more than $100,000 in incentives to students earning CompTIA, Adobe, Autodesk, QuickBooks and Digital Literacy certifications in fourth through 12th grade. The program has contributed to the exponential growth of students taking computer science courses in Monroe County.