Monroe County School District and computer science students earned more than 500 industry certifications during the 2020-2021 school year.
Students earned $56,000 in Monroe Computes prizes during the regular school year, with more expected during the district’s many summer programs. This is an impressive showing by our students in such a difficult year, Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said.
The students are highly motivated, thanks in large part to the incentives provided by Monroe Computes, which rewards students with cash prizes for earning certifications.
The prizes range from $50 to $500 depending on the difficulty of the certification exam.