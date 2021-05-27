Seventeen Key West High School students this week graduated the Key West Fire Department’s Firefighters Academy.
Proud families, members of the Key West Fire Department and city officials were on hand during the ceremony to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these students who have invested two years of training for their future careers as first responders.
These students earned certifications for firefighter, emergency medical responder and hazmat awareness training. Capt. Jason Barroso, who leads the academy, praised the group for the tenacity it requires to finish the academy, noting that they would do their grueling physical training in the early hours before heading off to a full day of high school.
The two-year fire academy trains future firefighters while they’re attending their final two years of high school and provides them, upon completion, the equivalent training of a Certified Firefighter I, which puts them halfway through the training required to become a Key West firefighter.