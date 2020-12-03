The Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office is reminding people to take down their campaign signs.
“This is a reminder of your need to take down the campaign signs. Reach out to your helpers to take down what they put up,” Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin said.
Each candidate, whether for a federal, state, county or district office, shall make a good faith effort to remove all of his or her political campaign advertisements within 30 days after withdrawal of his or her candidacy, having been eliminated as a candidate or being elected to office.