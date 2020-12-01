United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties.
Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers, with oversight and assistance from the VITA Program Coordinator. Volunteers help fellow residents maximize their tax return so they are better able to provide for their families, thereby making our community more affordable. Bilingual volunteers are especially appreciated.
No tax experience is necessary.
For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.