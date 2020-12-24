United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties.
Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers, with oversight and assistance from the VITA Program Coordinator. Bilingual volunteers are especially appreciated.
No tax experience is necessary. After attending a free, remote training and passing the online certification, volunteers remotely assist taxpayers prepare and file their taxes, January through April, using the cloud-based IRS software TaxSlayer and videoconferencing with clients.
For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.