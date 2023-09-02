Monroe County Solid Waste staff Mike Basham and Taylor Reid dispose of illegally dumped items in front of a home.
Monroe County Solid Waste Management staff recently teamed up with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to clean up unsightly dumping in front of neighborhood homes and rights-of-way on Rockland Key.
Solid Waste staff collected 2.55 tons of debris, billed to the residents if found. The Sheriff’s Office also tagged four cars and two boats for possible abandonment and reported a code violation.
