In a combined effort of the Key West Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit and Patrol Division, a suspect was apprehended after ramming a vehicle with a child inside then driving away.
The hit-and-run occurred late Friday at Home Depot on North Roosevelt Boulevard. The victim reported that he was standing outside of his vehicle and his 5-year old grandchild was inside when a man driving a black Toyota truck with Texas tags rammed the victim’s car three times then drove off. However, the suspect left his bumper and license plate attached to the victim’s car.
Police located the suspect, 54-year-old Martin Edmond, and arrested him. He faces three misdemeanor charges and two felony charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.