Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued fishery violation citations recently in separate illegal lobster and fin fish cases.
Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol at 5:30 p.m. Friday when he observed a man and woman enter the water on the north end of the Long Key Bridge with a dive flag, nets and tickle sticks. Deputy Guerra inspected their catch and found to be in possession of 12 undersized lobster and one legal-sized lobster, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Ariel Tomas Torres, 34, of Key Largo, was cited for possession of six over-the-limit the lobsters and 12 undersized lobsters.
Deputy Guerra was on patrol at 3:35 p.m. Saturday when he saw a man fishing on near U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 61, bayside, on Duck Key. A check of his catch revealed 15 undersized mangrove snapper and one undersized black grouper, Linhardt said. Douglas Ronoldy Guervara Fuentes, 37, of Homestead, was cited for possession of an undersized and out-of-season black grouper and undersized and over-the-limit mangrove snapper.
Deputy Ed Swogger was on patrol near Mile Marker 23 about 2 p.m. when he stopped a 14-foot Carolina Skiff. Stephen Alfred Hensler, 72, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was cited for possession of three undersized mutton snapper and one undersized mangrove snapper. He was given multiple boating safety violations warnings, Linhardt said.