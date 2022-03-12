A 61-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana, man died after a dive-related incident off Key Largo on Wednesday, March 9.

Jon Lassus had yet to submerge while in the water at Molasses Reef at approximately 2 p.m. when he began to struggle, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Charter staff helped return him to a Rainbow Reef Dive Center vessel.

Lassus lost consciousness during the incident. Staff performed CPR en route to shore.

Lassus was taken to Mariners Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m.

Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the investigation.

Autopsy results are pending.