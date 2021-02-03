A 42-year-old North Carolina woman died at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island on Sunday after being rushed there following a snorkeling incident near the Sand Key Lighthouse.

Erica Michelle Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 5:35 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 5:19 p.m. that a female was being transported by the U.S. Coast Guard from Sand Key Lighthouse to waiting paramedics ashore.

Brown was snorkeling with family and friends on a Fury Watersports boat when she reputedly began signaling for help. CPR began on the boat and continued on the U.S. Coast Guard boat.

Autopsy results are pending.

Tags

Recommended for you