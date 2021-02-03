A 42-year-old North Carolina woman died at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island on Sunday after being rushed there following a snorkeling incident near the Sand Key Lighthouse.
Erica Michelle Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 5:35 p.m.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 5:19 p.m. that a female was being transported by the U.S. Coast Guard from Sand Key Lighthouse to waiting paramedics ashore.
Brown was snorkeling with family and friends on a Fury Watersports boat when she reputedly began signaling for help. CPR began on the boat and continued on the U.S. Coast Guard boat.
Autopsy results are pending.