A 38-year-old Key West woman was arrested last Thursday night following a traffic stop on Big Pine Key.
Brandy Victoria Gesell was arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (pills) without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linghardt said.
Traffic Enforcement Unit Deputy Aaron Roddy stopped a Toyota Camry with expired tags driven by Gesell at approximately 9 p.m. K9 Coral and additional Deputies responded. Canine deputy Coral alerted to drugs in the vehicle. Deputies found drugs and contraband in the vehicle, including 3.7 ounces of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine, 8 grams of marijuana and 2 Xanax pills, Linhardt said.