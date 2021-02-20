A 32-year-old Florida City woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she was found to be in possession of more than an ounce of cocaine.
Tamara Laphoenix Williams was charged with trafficking in cocaine, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Grassy Key at 1 p.m. for an obstructed license plate. Williams was driving the car. There were no other occupants. She gave consent to a search. A plastic baggie containing 1.6 ounces of a white, rock-like substance fell out of her shorts. Williams identified the substance as crack cocaine, Linhardt said.
Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Coral was called to the scene, but no other contraband was found. Williams was taken to jail.