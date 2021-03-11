Deputies arrested a 46-year-old Key West woman on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Big Pine Key yielded a litany of pills, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Deputies on Friday arrested Amanda Lyn Tufenkjian on charges of multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and resisting arrest without violence, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Deputy Jonathan Lane stopped a Jeep driven by Tufenkjian at 3:50 a.m. for speeding in the Big Pine Key deer zone. A search of her vehicle resulted in deputies finding 3.8 ounces of powder cocaine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 2.8 ounces of methamphetamine, a large amount of Oxycodone, Oxycontin and Xanax, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including a scale, several drug-related ledger and $1,942 in cash.