Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A multimillion-dollar transmission line project to replace more than 1,400 insulators within Keys Energy Services (KEYS) service area is nearing its final stretch.
Remaining work is scheduled through October.
In September, contractors will be working at locations between Mile Marker 11 and Mile Marker 28, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Traffic will only be affected at one location at a time.
Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will require lane closures. Where lanes are closed, flaggers and alternating traffic will be deployed.