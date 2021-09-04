A multimillion-dollar transmission line project to replace more than 1,400 insulators within Keys Energy Services (KEYS) service area is nearing its final stretch.

Remaining work is scheduled through October.

In September, contractors will be working at locations between Mile Marker 11 and Mile Marker 28, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Traffic will only be affected at one location at a time.

Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will require lane closures. Where lanes are closed, flaggers and alternating traffic will be deployed.