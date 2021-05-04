Two people on a motorcycle were airlifted to a Miami-Dade County hospital in serious condition after they were involved in a crash stemming from a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Sunday on U.S. 1.
A 73-year-old Ft. Lauderdale man was attempting to pull onto U.S. 1 and head north at mile marker 97 from one of the service roads connecting the northbound and southbound lanes. A motorcycle driver and his passenger was southbound on the inside lane. The driver of the sport utility vehicle got confused and began to drive north on the southbound inside lane coming into the path of the motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
As a result, the left front end of the sport utility vehicle collided with the motorcycle’s left side sending the motorbike toward the outside lane and shoulder and injuring the driver and passenger, according to FHP.