The United Way of Collier and the Keys donated $18,750 to the Star of the Sea Foundation for Monroe County Healthy Food Recovery and Distribution efforts.
The Florida Keys boasts the highest food cost index and highest cost of living in the entire state, leaving many Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) families unable to afford healthy food for themselves and their children.
By working with non-profit Farm Share and local grocers such as Publix and Winn Dixie, SOS redirects perfectly edible fresh produce, proteins, and staple food items each week from dumpsters and landfills to the tables of thousands of families, children and seniors across the Keys.