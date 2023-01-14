United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering in-person and remote volunteer opportunities with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties.
After free, virtual training and passing the online IRS certification, volunteers have the flexibility to work remotely or in-person, with oversight and assistance from the VITA Program Coordinator.
Volunteers help fellow residents maximize their tax return so they are better able to provide for their families, thereby making our community more affordable. Bilingual volunteers are especially appreciated.
The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program is designed to assist qualified taxpayers with completion of their annual tax returns and to ensure that limited income families receive every available benefit. Online training opportunities are available through early January.
For information about becoming a VITA volunteer, contact VITA@KeysUnitedWay. org or 305-563-1470.
