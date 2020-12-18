The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is now accepting nominations for its 21st annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the tremendous efforts of our community’s volunteers.
All charitable non-profit groups based in and serving the Florida Keys are invited to nominate their volunteer to be honored. The deadline for nominations is Thursday, Dec. 31. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org.
Honorees will be recognized during a virtual celebration at noon on Feb. 5. The event is free and will be livestreamed on Facebook.