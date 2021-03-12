The State of Florida expanded the criteria for vaccine eligibility to include persons deemed medically vulnerable by a physician.
The following form here must be completed and signed for an individual to be deemed eligibly vulnerable for a vaccination: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/covid-physician-form/EO-21-47-Form.pdf.
Vaccines for persons deemed medically vulnerable may only be administered by a physician, advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), or licensed pharmacist. The Florida Keys local hospitals are not able to provide vaccination for medically vulnerable individuals at this time, and all calls should be directed to a Federally Supported Vaccination Site or Federal Retail Pharmacy.