Vaccination training underway

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County hosted a “Train the Trainer” event to teach Monroe County Fire Rescue paramedics how to correctly administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.
Firefighter paramedics are considered frontline healthcare workers, making them eligible for the vaccine. Paramedic firefighters throughout the Florida Keys will support the health department with vaccinating the public when the vaccinations are readily available.
Municipal fire agencies were also at the event. More information about vaccination scheduling, once available, will be found at http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov.