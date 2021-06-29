The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reminds residents that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to quarantine if they do not have symptoms.
That means no missing of in-person work or school, no missing sports activities, and no missing social events. The department urges all those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to protect yourself, your friends, and your family. Vaccines are safe and effective.
Pfizer vaccines are also available at most CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. Other vaccines, such as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are also available at local retail pharmacies.