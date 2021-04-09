The Miami VA Healthcare System is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries.
Vaccinations will be given by appointment or walk-in at the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center, 1201 NW 16th St, Miami FL 33125, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Vaccinations will be given by appointment or walk-in at the William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic, 9800 W. Commercial Blvd., in Sunrise, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments can be made by calling 305-575-7000, Ext. 12085. Enrolled veterans can also use the walk-in clinics.