The Monroe County School District has hired Alfredo Vasquez as the new director of safety and security.
Vasquez is a retired 30-year veteran of the Key West Police Department who is familiar with the school district. He has worked with agencies Keys-wide during his tenure with KWPD and was part of the team that looked at school hardening several years ago.
His immediate duties will be to review security measures school safety and security plans as well as conducting annual safe school assessments require by the State.
“Alfredo’s wealth of experience and first-hand knowledge of our schools and their staff will allow him to hit the deck running as our new Director of Safety and Security,” said Pat Lefere, executive director of operations and planning.