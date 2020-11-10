Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission, during Wednesday’s meeting, honored our nation’s veterans by proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.
Each year the citizens of the City of Key West pay tribute on this day to the generations of veterans who have answered the call of duty and served this great nation with such distinction in times of peace and war.
The community has a long-standing positive relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces and a continuing sense of gratitude to those who have sacrificed in the defense of this nation. Americans have an abiding faith in the ideals and strengths on which our great nation was founded, in our democratic process, and in those who have served our country so well.