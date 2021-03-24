The College of the Florida Keys invites the community to participate in CFK Poetics, comprised of virtual events on March 25 and April 29.
The annual visiting poets series will feature live readings from nationally acclaimed poets Richard Blanco at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and Ross Gay at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 29. They will read some of their works and take questions from the audience. These events will be primarily virtual. However, limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live streams of the readings.
Both events are free for all attendees. For information, http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.