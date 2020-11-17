Baby sea turtles are being “washed back” into shore due to heavy winds and currents from Hurricane Eta.
The Marathon Turtle Hospital suggests taking time to walk the beach and scour the weed line for the babies. A green sea turtle hatchling was discovered in weeds mixed with debris Wednesday by the water’s edge on Coco Plum Beach in Marathon by James and Deborah Hall.
If you see a sea turtle in distress in the Florida Keys, call the 24-hour stranding hot line at 305-481-7669.