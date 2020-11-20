Monroe County received the detailed FDOT analysis of the Harbour Drive and Seaview Drive bridges on Duck Key.
The ratings are lower than the initial rapid analysis and both ratings have been reduced to a 4-ton load limit from the originally thought 10 tons from the initial inspection reports.
County staff and the design consultants are evaluating options to strengthen these bridges for the interim period while replacements of the bridges take place. Separately, the county is working with Marathon Garbage Service on additional options to provide services with revised scheduling.