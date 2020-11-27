The Florida Department of Transportation inspectors advised that three interior Duck Key bridges that affect Harbour Island, Plantation Island and Yacht Club Island are deteriorating faster than anticipated.
Based on the results from the detailed analysis from FDOT, the following weight restrictions have been issued for Bimini Bridge for a maximum of 10 tons and 4 tons for Harbour Drive and Seaview bridges.
The ratings for Harbour Drive and Seaview bridges are lower than the initial rapid analysis suggested. Signage has been replaced to notify residents and visitors of the change. County staff and design consultants are evaluating options to strengthen the two bridges for the interim period until replacement of the bridges can take place.