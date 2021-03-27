Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Davis Weiner was recently elected to the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association’s Executive Committee as the Area 7 Deputy Governor.
The position is voted on by emergency management professionals from Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.
In this capacity, Weiner will represent concerns, support initiatives, facilitate communications, and share best practices throughout the emergency management community, helping emergency managers throughout the state protect the people of Florida. Weiner became a Certified Emergency Manager in 2005 and has been a member of the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association since 2003. The position is a two-year term.