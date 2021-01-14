Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, homes and businesses throughout the Florida Keys will be decorated with heart yard signs as a benefit for Wesley House Family Services.
“We are not having our annual Valentine’s Day Gala given the ongoing health crisis,” said Development Coordinator Grace Epperly. “Instead, we are launching a fundraising campaign called ‘Share the Love!’ “
Price points range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. “2020 was a trying year filled with heartache for some, but also hope that things would improve. In 2021, Wesley House wants to Share the Love and flood the Florida Keys with hearts.
All donations are tax deductible and benefit the programs of Wesley House Family Services. Hearts are limited, so order early at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.