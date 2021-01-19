Homes and businesses throughout the Florida Keys are being decorated with heart yard signs as a benefit for Wesley House Family Services.
Price points range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. “2020 was a trying year filled with heartache for some, but also hope that things would improve. In 2021, Wesley House wants to Share the Love and flood the Florida Keys with hearts.
All donations are tax deductible and benefit the programs of Wesley House Family Services. Hearts are limited, so order early at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.