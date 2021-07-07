Monroe County School Board members Andy Griffiths and Sue Woltanski recently attended the Florida School Board Association Conference, where Woltanski was elected to a statewide board.
During the conference, the Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards met and elected Woltanski as the new secretary/treasurer. The Consortium has eleven member districts, representing the southern coastal communities
“The Consortium is a fantastic organization and I am honored to be asked to serve in a leadership role,” Woltanski said.