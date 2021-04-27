A 31-year-old Miami-Dade County woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after she was pulled from water just off Key Largo.
The woman’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. Deputies were called at 1:04 a.m. on Friday, April 23, to the Moon Bay Condominiums regarding a medical emergency. They arrived to find two men performing CPR on the woman. One of the men said he saw the woman fall from a kayak or paddleboard, he wasn’t sure. The woman was not swimming, so he jumped in and pulled her ashore. He was soon joined by the other good Samaritan, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where she was pronounced dead. Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated.