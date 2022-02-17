From left, Key West City Commissioners Mary Lou Hoover (at dais) and Gregory Davila, Mayor Teri Johnston, Evalina Worthington, Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman, and Commissioners Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow take part in honoring Evalina and her late husband, Paul, for their work at the Historic Key West Bight.
The Key West City Commission and the Old Island Restoration Foundation this week presented a commendation to Paul and Evalena Worthington for their dedication in preserving the Historic Key West Bight.
The couple has, for many years, operated the Schooner Wharf Bar. Paul recently passed away, and Evalina accepted the honor.
“The Worthington have inspired so many through their love of traditional classic boats,” reads the commendation. It notes that, over the years, the couple “never lost sight of the issues that mattered to the people within the local community.”
The “have worked diligently to ensure that the spirit of Key West remains true to its traditional culture; and every man, woman and child, family, pirate, shopkeeper, visitor, Conch and resident is welcome at the Schooner Wharf Bar.”
“I am so honored,” said Evalina. “We will continue the tradition of keeping the preservation of the Bight and Schooner Wharf Bar. See you there for a drink … or two!”