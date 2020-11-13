To prevent monofilament fishing line and fishing hooks from entangling and killing marine life, especially pelicans, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers these tips:
• Do not feed pelicans or other wildlife;
• Properly dispose of monofilament line. Securely store unwanted line until it can be recycled;
• Don’t leave fishing lines unattended;
• Avoid casting near trees, utility lines and other areas where line may get caught;
• Check tackle frequently for frayed line that may break;
• Avoid cutting the line if a pelican is hooked. Gently remove the hook if possible, otherwise call a local wildlife rehabilitator. Find one at wildliferehabinfo.org; and
• Use fish-scrap repositories if available; if not, discard fish scraps in a garbage can or at home.
For information, visit http://mrrp.myfwc.com.