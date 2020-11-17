Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates was absent from Tuesday's County Commission meeting because he and his wife, Cheryl, have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi said Monday that Cates was "absent" from the meeting and when asked about it, Gastesi cited medical privacy laws.
Cates issued a statement to The Key Weste Citizen on Tuesday that confirmed that he and his wife had recently contracted COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.
"Cheryl and I have tested positive for COVID," the statement read. "We are currently under the care of a doctor in the hospital. We appreciate the incredible outpouring of support from the community. We ask for privacy as we continue to recover and rest. We send our prayers and best wishes to everyone affected by this virus."